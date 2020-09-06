CHEYENNE – Jacob Bobenmoyer thought he was performing better than Wes Farnsworth during Denver Broncos training camp.
The 2015 Cheyenne East graduate’s snaps on extra points, field goals and punts were consistently charting better than Farnsworth’s. He was consistently putting the ball in positions where the holder or punter had to make minimal effort to catch them, and get the ball’s laces positions where they wanted them.
Bobenmoyer still did his best to keep from growing overconfident.
“I thought I was doing better, but I didn’t want to assume I was leading because I didn’t want to get lax in my performance or work ethic,” Bobenmoyer said. “He had had some high balls and wasn’t hitting laces, but his protection was really good. I was still getting used to the protection.”
Broncos management agreed, and waived Farnsworth on Aug. 27. Bobenmoyer had mixed emotions about winning Denver’s starting long snapper job because of who broke the news to him.
“I actually found out from (Farnsworth),” he said. “He came in after a meeting and said, ‘Congrats.’ I didn’t understand him at first, so I asked him to repeat himself. He said, ‘Congrats. I’m done. They just released me. You won the job.’
“It was hard, because I really like Wes, and got along with him. We both knew one of us was going to get cut. I was happy for myself, but bummed for him.”
Bobenmoyer – a 6-foot-2, 235-pounder – signed with the Broncos in March. He participated in rookie mini-camps with Denver and the Chicago Bears after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado in 2019. Bobenmoyer was a four-year starter at long snapper for UNC after starting his career as a preferred walk-on.
One of the biggest criticisms Bobenmoyer heard during his two rookie camps was about his protection. The speed of the NFL game often overwhelmed him, so he did what he could to improve his footwork, speed and reaction time.
Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon pushed his long snappers during training camp.
“Sometimes, the defense knew the snap count, or he’d let them line up a little bit off-sides,” Bobenmoyer said. “He did a good job of making it harder than it would be in a game. I like that because it makes the game smoother, easier and slower.”
Bobenmoyer, 23, spent the time between being waived after mini-camp and signing a three-year free agent deal with Denver training and working at a warehouse in the Denver area.
After signing with the Broncos, Bobenmoyer rented some weights and a squat rack for his garage. He also sought out former Denver punter Colby Wadman so the two could meet and train. Wadman also let Bobenmoyer know what to expect during training camp.
“I was trying to find out as much information as possible so I would be comfortable when I rolled in there,” Bobenmoyer said. “Early on, I was really nervous and still feeling everything out, and still wanting to be right all the time. Once I calmed down, I did so much better and was way more consistent.”
Many NFL snappers merely suppress the rush instead of stopping it or redirecting it. Bobenmoyer wants to do the latter, and feels like he is on his way there.
“I continued to work on what I did well, and prioritized what I wasn’t as good at,” he said. “I have worked hard on my technique, and everything is starting to come together.
“I don’t have much patience, especially with myself. I wanted instant results, but I needed to be happy with consistent improvement every single day. That has helped me get a lot better with my protection.”
Bobenmoyer’s pre-camp physical examination revealed antibodies for COVID-19, meaning he had contracted the novel coronavirus at some point. He remembers waking up with a fever and not being able to smell or taste his breakfast during a brief stretch this summer. However, Bobenmoyer felt much better by the afternoon after hydrating and lifting weights in his garage.
Bobenmoyer wants to approach his job with the same intensity he had during his training camp battle with Farnsworth. The way he looks at it, it’s the best way to keep his job.
“I have to make sure I go out there and execute,” he said. “I have to make sure I’m not getting pushed around and labeled as soft. If teams thing you’re soft and they can bully you, that reputation sticks with you.
“In high school, you might get 50 chances to get something right. Here, you only get a few. I have to go out there and be consistent every day. I have to be a pro.”
