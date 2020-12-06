Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, 24, was thrown from Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Utopia just short of the 8-second whistle and posted a no-score during the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Cress has now recorded a score in one of three rounds at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end championship.
