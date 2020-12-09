Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 85 points on the back of Dakota Rodeo's Cover Girl to place sixth in the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Alrington, Texas.
The 24-year-old earned $4,231 for his efforts, and moved back into the No. 3 spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's world standings.
Cress now has more than $137, 400 in earnings this season. Wyatt Casper continues to lead the world with nearly $234,00 on the year. Ryder Wright – who won the sixth round with a 90.5-point ride – is No. 2 with more than $221,000 in winnings.
Cress, a 2014 Cheyenne East graduate, is 14th in the aggregate standings, accumulating 339.5 points on four qualified rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.