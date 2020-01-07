CHEYENNE – Brody Cress won the saddle bronc riding title at the Texas Circuit Finals on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
The 23-year-old won all three rounds and the aggregate title. He scored 87.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Hammer Cocked during the first go-round. He notched 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Orange Crush to win the second go. He notched 88 on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex during the third go-round.
