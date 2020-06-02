CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Makylee Buell was named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award on Monday.
The award is considered the highest given to a Wyoming high school athlete. The award is named in honor of former Wyoming Governor and United States senator Milward Simpson, who lettered in baseball, basketball and football at the University of Wyoming.
Buell was a four-time all-state selection in basketball. She twice earned all-state honors at Rock Springs and twice more at East. She also was an all-state volleyball player during her senior season at East.
Buell is the fourth-leading scorer in Wyoming girls basketball history and ranks first in 3-pointers made.
Buell is joined on the list of girls finalists by Kelly Walsh’s Corin Carruth and Naya Shime, Laramie’s Olivia McPherson and Rock Springs’ Alyssa Bedard.
The boys finalists are Big Horn’s Quinn McCafferty, Mountain View’s Briggin Bluemel, Sheridan’s Garrett Coon, Worland’s Luke Mortimer and Wright’s Dax Yeradi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.