CHEYENNE – Brody Cress wants nothing more than to end the rodeo season the way he started it: Red hot.
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate will compete in his fourth consecutive National Finals Rodeo starting tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cress is the No. 3-ranked saddle bronc rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings with nearly $100,000 in earnings.
Cress made nearly $34,000 by winning the aggregate title and the finals of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February. He scored 503 points on six qualified rides. He had two more successful trips out of the chute than the runner-up.
Cress added nearly $6,500 to his earnings by finishing as the co-champion of the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver.
Those earnings put him well on his way to the NFR. They also allowed him to relax and train when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt and forced countless cowboys to find jobs to make ends meet.
“I got back in the gym and tried to get my body ready for whenever rodeos came back,” Cress said. “There were also a few jackpots that allowed us to win a little money and keep going. I was able to get on bucking horses and keep from getting rusty.
“I didn’t want it to be where when rodeo came back around that it took me a few weeks to get back into the swing of things. I wanted to come out right away and be prepared to win, since we lost so many rodeos.”
The novel coronavirus shuttered many of rodeos biggest events, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, where Cress would have been gunning for his fourth consecutive title. Those cancelations meant fewer opportunities to earn money and more miles between rodeos. Cowboys had to be even more strategic about what rodeos they entered.
Cress and Shorty Garrett let veteran saddle bronc rider Isaac Diaz set the itinerary for their traveling group.
“We dang sure tried to get to every rodeo we could every week, but you might have had to miss one or two this year because they were over the top of each other day-wise, or the drives were too far to make them work,” Cress said. “We spent a lot more time traveling but, after having to sit at home, we were perfectly fine doing that, because we got the chance to rodeo and win money again.”
Diaz and Garrett also qualified for the NFR. This is Diaz’s seventh trip to the finals and Garrett’s first. The trio does more for each other than merely help the others get down the road.
“Everyone has a good mindset, and we’re serious about rodeo, getting better every day, trying to excel and make it to the top of the sport,” Cress said. “It’s hard if you’re traveling with guys who are negative and down about stuff when things aren’t going well.
“We try to keep from doing that. If one of the three of us is having a hard time and starting to get (negative), the other two will talk him out of it and keep him looking in a positive direction.
“You’re only as successful as the people you’re around. If they’re sitting there being negative all the time, that’s going to bring you down, even if you’ve been doing good.”
This spring, Cress finished a master’s degree at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. The 24-year-old has a home in Stephenville and was torn between making the one-hour drive to Arlington each night of the NFR or staying at the hotel with friends and family. With COVID-19 canceling all the sponsor appearances that are typically part of the finals, Cress was leaning toward making the commute.
“I can be out here and be away from people and have a normal day,” he said. “I won’t be sitting in the hotel thinking about getting on bucking horses or anything like that. It’s awesome that it’s this close to home, because I can make things that much easier.”
Cress – who grew up in Hillsdale, just east of Cheyenne – has won the aggregate title in two of his three NFR appearances. He ended the year No. 2 in the world standings both years. In 2018, Cress was hampered by a right ankle injury during the NFR and finished 12th in the world.
An aggressive approach has helped Cress shine on rodeo’s biggest stage.
“I’m riding against the top guys in the world, and I’m getting on the best horses we could put together that year,” he said. “That just excites me. I know I need to go out there and do my best every night to compete against those guys so I stand a chance of winning.
“I can’t safety up or do anything like that. If that ends up getting me bucked off, so be it. … Anything can happen in the 10 days out here, so you have to stay aggressive the whole time, take it one horse at a time and stay positive, no matter what. That’s really helped me in years past, and I hope I can make it work for me again this year.”
