Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 90.5 points to place third in the 10th and final go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
The 24-year-old finished third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s season standings with more than $173,846 in earnings. Cress was 11th in the aggregate standings at the NFR, scoring 598 points on seven qualified rides.
Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, won the second world title of his career with more than $358,470 in earnings. Ryder and Stetson Wright split the 10th round win with 91-point rides.
Stetson Wright won the all-around world title. Other world champions included: Kaycee Feild (bareback), Ty Wallace (bull riding), Jacob Elder (steer wrestling), Colby Lovell (header), Paul Eaves (heeler), Trevor Brazile (steer roping) and Hailey Kinsel (barrel racing).
