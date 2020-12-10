Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 88.5 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Hell Boy to place second in the seventh go-round at the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The 24-year-old earned more than $20,700 for his efforts. Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, won the round with a 90.5.
Cress remains third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings with more than $158,000 in season earnings. The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate is 12th in the NFR’s aggregate standings with 428 points on five qualified rides.
The eight of 10 go-rounds starts at 5:45 p.m. tonight.
