Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, 24, scores 79.5 points on the back of Rafter G Rodeo’s Three Belles during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Cress finished two spots out of the money
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate is fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings with more than $158,000 in earnings this season. Allen Boore of Axtell, Utah, placed second in the round to earn more than $18,000. That lifted him over Cress into third in the season standings.
Ryder Wright if Milford, Utah, leads Wyatt Casper of Miami, Texas, in the standings by a little more than $1,000.
The final round starts at 5:45 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.