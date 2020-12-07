Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, 24, scored 81 points on the back of Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Wound Up, but finished out of the money during the fourth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Cress now has 165.5 points on two qualified rides. He was bucked off his draws in the second and third rounds.
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate also fell in the world standings, going from third to fourth. He has more than $115,000 in earnings this season. Allen Boore moved from fourth to third ($116,268).
The fifth round is tonight.
