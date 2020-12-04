Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress – a 2014 Cheyenne East graduate – scored 84.5 points on the back of Frontier Rodeo's Maria Bartiromo to split fifth-place during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Hillsdale cowboy and Chase Brooks both earned $5,500 for their efforts. Rusty Wright won the round with an 86.
Cress, 24, remains third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's world standings with more than $115,000 in earnings. Wyatt Casper leads the world at $166,138. Ryder Wright is second at nearly $137,000.
The second round is tonight at 5:45 p.m. It can be watched on the Cowboy Channel.
