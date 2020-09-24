CHEYENNE – Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress split the title at the Gooding (Idaho) Pro Rodeo over the weekend.
The 24-year-old scored 87 points on the back of Northcott Macza's Ols Tabs Get Smart to earn $3,687. He split the title with Logan Hay.
Cress also added $613 to his season earnings by placing fifth at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo in Abilene, Texas.
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate is currently third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with nearly $92,000 in earnings. The PRCA season wraps up at the end of September. The top 15 in the final standings earn berths to the National Finals Rodeo. Cress is shooting for his fourth consecutive NFR trip.
Kaycee's Cole Reiner is No. 13 in the bareback riding standings with nearly $40,000 in earnings.
