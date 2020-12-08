Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, 24, scored 89 points on the back of Calgary Stampede’s Special Delivery and split second-place during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Allen Boore also earned a share of second with an 89 on Sutton Rodeos’ South Point.
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate earned more than $18,100 for his efforts. He remains No. 4 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings with more than $133,200 in earnings on the season.
World No. 1 Wyatt Casper extended his lead with the go-round win at 90.5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.