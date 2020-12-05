Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, 24, was thrown from Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's Restistol's Top Hat and didn't receive a score during the second go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate remains third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's world standings with more than $115,000 in earnings. Wyatt Casper is No. 1 with $186,868, and Ryder Wright is No. 2 with $163,000.
The third round starts at 5:45 p.m. today and can be watched on the Cowboy Channel.
