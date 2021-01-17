Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl drives to the basket during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots an open close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl plays lockdown defensive in the back court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Darcy Jardine grabs a rebound during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado plays defense during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado shoots a three pointer during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl looks for an open teammate during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ruby Jacobsen shoots a three during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots a close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Elysiana Fonseca boxes out a defender during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall shoots a contested close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado looks for a teammate while dribbling up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles into the corner during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen leads a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East freshman Bradie Schlabs watches her half court three go into the basket as the first half clock expires during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl drives to the basket during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots an open close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl plays lockdown defensive in the back court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Darcy Jardine grabs a rebound during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado plays defense during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado shoots a three pointer during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl looks for an open teammate during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ruby Jacobsen shoots a three during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots a close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Elysiana Fonseca boxes out a defender during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall shoots a contested close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado looks for a teammate while dribbling up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles into the corner during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen leads a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East freshman Bradie Schlabs watches her half court three go into the basket as the first half clock expires during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A relentless defense and abundance of depth propelled third-ranked Cheyenne East to a 67-41 victory over Rock Springs on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.
The Lady Thunderbirds (7-1) finished with 13 steals as a team, and also held Rock Springs without a field goal for 10 minutes, 57 seconds across the first and second quarters. East limited the Tigers to 11 made free throws during that stretch. It led 30-15 after Rock Springs senior guard Hannah Shuler made a transition layup with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.