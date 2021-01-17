CHEYENNE – A relentless defense and abundance of depth propelled third-ranked Cheyenne East to a 67-41 victory over Rock Springs on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.

The Lady Thunderbirds (7-1) finished with 13 steals as a team, and also held Rock Springs without a field goal for 10 minutes, 57 seconds across the first and second quarters. East limited the Tigers to 11 made free throws during that stretch. It led 30-15 after Rock Springs senior guard Hannah Shuler made a transition layup with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter.

