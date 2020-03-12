Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer – a 2015 Cheyenne East graduate – signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.
The University of Northern Colorado graduate was part of Denver’s rookie and veteran minicamp after going undrafted last April. The Broncos also had him in for a workout in December.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder was a four-year starting long snapper at Northern Colorado. He also played linebacker for the Bears, totaling 24 tackles and a blocked punt.
Casey Kreiter – the Broncos’ long snapper since 2016 – will become a free agent next week. Denver hasn’t indicated whether it plans to re-sign Kreiter.
