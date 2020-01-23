CHEYENNE – Black Hills State University senior Abbie Fredrick was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference track athlete of the week on Wednesday.
The 2016 Cheyenne East graduate broke an eight-year-old Chadron State College meet record by finishing the mile in 5 minutes, 14.06 seconds.
“It was great to see (Fredrick) open her indoor season so well,” Yellow Jackets coach Scott Foley said in a release. “I believe the work she put in over winter break is paying off and she is setting herself up for a fantastic indoor and outdoor season.
“We went to Chadron with the goal of just getting in a hard effort. Running fast and getting the meet record is just icing on the cake.”
Fredrick will graduate from BHSU this spring with a degree in exercise science and minor in psychology.
