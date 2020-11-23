CHEYENNE – James Johnson – a 2007 Cheyenne East graduate – was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
It’s the second time the 11-year NBA veteran was traded since Thursday. Johnson was sent from Minnesota to Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 games last season. Johnson played 18 games with the Miami Heat before being traded to Minnesota.
The 33-year-old has averaged 8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 games across 634 career games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.