CHEYENNE – Duquesne Moratzka will continue her volleyball career at Southern Mississippi, signing a letter of intent with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday.
The 2018 Cheyenne East grad played in 45 matches with 19 starts in two seasons at Idaho State. She posted 230 kills, 270 digs and 56 blocks during two seasons with the Bengals.
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week once. She also was named to the Big Sky’s all-academic team during the fall semester. To earn that honor, an athlete must have a 3.2 cumulative grade point average, have participated in at least half their team’s competitions and completed at least one term at their school.
(0) comments
