Cheyenne East High School senior Hailey Marshall (16) jumps and screams after winning a point during a match against Rock Springs Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at East High. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East High School junior Alison Crock watches her diving shot sail wide and under the net during a match against Rock Springs Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at East High. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East High School senior Hailey Marshall (16) jumps and screams after winning a point during a match against Rock Springs Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at East High. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East High School junior Alison Crock watches her diving shot sail wide and under the net during a match against Rock Springs Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at East High. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.