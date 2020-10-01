CHEYENNE – Among all other things high school athletes and teams have had to overcome during this fall sports season, the Cheyenne East girls swimming team has had to overcome much more.
With the school’s old swimming pool being closed and the new one currently under construction, the East swimming and diving teams have been forced to practice at Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South this season.
The situation has created a major obstacle for the team.
“It’s huge,” East coach Jon Andersen said about the difficulties of not having a pool. “It’s a gaping disadvantage between us and everybody else.”
The biggest thing about it is not having the opportunity to have those critical morning practices. The team still has morning practice, but only twice per week, and it’s in the weight room for what is known as dry land practice.
“It’d be one thing if we had some sort of option (to practice) in the morning,” Andersen said. “We’re missing out on 2,000-3,000 yards every morning, and that right there just adds up exponentially throughout the season.
“Missing out on that morning water time is crippling for these girls.”
Because the construction isn’t expected to be finished until next fall, the boys swimming team will deal with the same circumstances during their winter season.
East’s former pool was more than 60 years old and consisted of only six swimming lanes. The new pool – which broke ground in August and is being built as an addition on the north side of the main gymnasium – will consist of 10 lanes.
It will have a moveable bulkhead, two one-meter diving boards and two three-meter boards.
In 2018, the diving board in East’s pool snapped and couldn’t be replaced because the height of the ceiling was too low. This forced the diving team to practice at South for the past few seasons.
With only one senior on its diving team, the rest of the East divers have never had the chance to practice or compete in their own school’s pool during their high school careers.
“It’s been crazy, and it has really hurt us,” junior diver Jeorgia Yates said. “We’ve had trouble with team bonding because we were practicing at two different places, so it sometimes even felt like we were two different teams.”
The adaptation and inconvenience have taken both a mental and physical toll on the team, but it hasn’t stymied the ability to show growth.
The Lady Thunderbirds have a young squad that hasn’t had the greatest season, and their current situation is a major factor. Even through the struggles, there has definitely been some improvement.
“So far, we’ve had some really good time drops,” junior Alexandra Smock said. “That may be because we’ve been working on a lot of turns and starts, but I’ve seen a lot (of improvement), and especially from the freshmen.”
There’s no denying the adversity East has had to overcome this season. And with such a young roster, most of the swimmers and divers will have the opportunity to compete at their new facility.
Most team members agree the struggles this season have presented will make it worth it in the end.
“It’s super exciting,” Andersen said. “You have to see the light at the end of the tunnel, for sure.”
On the courts
Cheyenne Central volleyball hosts Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday and Kelly Walsh at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cheyenne East also hosts Sheridan at 12 p.m. Saturday and Kelly Walsh at 3 p.m. the same day.
On the course
The Cheyenne cross-country teams, along with the Pine Bluffs-Burns team, will all be competing Friday at the Wheatland Invitational.
In the pool
Central will host East and Green River at 4 p.m. Friday and East and Rock Springs at 10 a.m. Saturday.
