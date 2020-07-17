20200111-spts-eastgirlsbasketball-mc-5.JPG
Buy Now

Cheyenne East basketball standout Madison Blaney ranked 10th in Class 4A in scoring and was eighth in the East Region with 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Madison Blaney never expected to go through a whirlwind recruitment process like she experienced the past few weeks.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made very little go as expected this year.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke

@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.