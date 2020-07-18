East's Buell applied lessons from volleyball to the hardwood

Ky Buell instills fear and doubt in the opposition whenever she touches the basketball court. It’s her lifelong passion, a dream she’s had since she first dribbled a ball as a child.
Her shot is lethal. Her touch is smooth. Her skills are overpowering. Her competitiveness, drive and work ethic separate her from everyone else. Her pure athleticism is rare and special.
Whenever her name is mentioned, basketball jumps to mind.
Volleyball always took a backseat. Volleyball helped shape Ky into the athlete she is today – one built on teamwork, guts, grit and an insatiable competitive spirit.
The oldest of five, Ky played as many sports as possible growing up. She was a standout soccer player, a fierce softball player, and played football and baseball “with the boys,” she said.
This is of little surprise when looking at the athletic depth of her family. Ky’s mother, Jamie Buell, was a state champion in javelin in high school before receiving a track and field scholarship to Montana State University in Bozeman. After her freshman year in college, Jamie gave up track and transferred to Western Montana in Dillon, and picked up basketball – a sport she also played in high school.
Ky’s father, Jason Buell, was a three-sport athlete at Idaho Falls High in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and earned a basketball scholarship at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. He ultimately transferred to the University of Montana Western to finish out his basketball career. Ky’s brother, Graedyn Buell, is a standout football and basketball player for Cheyenne East.
Ky always knew sports would play a big role in her life.
“(There was) no question about it,” she said.
When Ky was in second grade, she started taking volleyball seriously. She either played pick-up games with friends or hit the ball around with her mother. Ky eventually joined a team. She stuck with the sport throughout junior high – starting out as a hitter before moving to setter, which became more of a natural position.
“I haven’t really grown much, so I’ve been the same size for however long,” said Ky, who is 5-foot-6.
When her freshman year of high school at Rock Springs approached, Ky stopped playing softball and soccer, and instead kept with volleyball and, of course, basketball.
“I liked being a part of a school function,” she said. “Without softball being a school sport, I liked that aspect of it, you know, having the support that high school teams do (have) and having that fun environment to play in.”
Ky developed another appreciation for volleyball: being around her teammates each fall, bonding with her coaches and forming long-lasting friendships before basketball practice began. “… Just being able to relax while staying active and doing my best to stay in shape, even though they are two very different shapes … was super important to me, as well,” said Ky, comparing volleyball and basketball seasons.
A new setting
When Nicole Quigley got wind Ky and her family were moving to Cheyenne in the summer of 2018, the East volleyball coach didn’t know too much about Ky, other than her abilities on the basketball court.
The Lady Thunderbirds were coming off a Class 4A runner-up finish at the 2017 Wyoming Class 4A state tournament, and when Ky showed up for her first practice of her junior season later that summer, Quigley quickly realized how vital Ky would be to the team.
“She’s very quick, she’s very agile, and she’s very strong,” Quigley remembered thinking after she saw Ky on the court.
The newcomer worked her way into East’s lineup as a setter. She posted a team-best 340 assists and was third with 203 digs to help the T-Birds reach the 4A state tournament again.
Ky upped her game as a senior last fall. She led her club with 707 assists and was second with 42 ace serves. She also added 273 digs to help East go 31-7 and place third at the 4A state tournament. Ky was an all-state first team selection, as well as a 4A East all-conference selection.
“She’s just a very natural athlete, and one of her biggest attributes is the competitor side of her,” Quigley said. “Having her on the court, she’s always wanting the ball, always wanting to be part of the play … she’s just very under control in what she does on the court, and she’s very compassionate and she’s just a great player, overall.
“The skills that she has, not only physically, but mentally, she’s a very tough-nosed kid and wants to win every point and doesn’t want to back down. Those are always attributes that you look for in a kid. A lot of those you can’t teach. She just has (them) naturally.”
Ky’s volleyball career wasn’t always filled with positivity. There were times, she said, when negativity crept into her mind. At one point, she thought about quitting. Then she remembered why she continued to play, year after year, and the drivers that led her along the way.
“The coaches and the girls, for sure, wanting to be around them and wanting to not leave them,” she said.
That was especially true during her senior season at East. Ky knew she was one of the only setters on the team entering fall camp, so quitting was not an option.
“It comes down to being more of a team player and not being (an individual),” she said.
Lesson learned
Ky’s uber-competitive nature kicks in most of the time. She’s always hard on herself – arguably too much at times, she says. But it’s all she’s known.
Despite volleyball not being her favorite or most dominant sport, Ky learned a lesson that continues to stick with her.
“It’s OK to have fun,” she said with a laugh. “Yes, you can be competitive, but you can relax and enjoy what you’re doing at the same time. I think that was a big one for me. Being as hard on myself as I am, coming into volleyball was like, ‘OK, you know what? You can go out, and you can play a sport that you love to play and that you enjoy playing, and you can still enjoy it, and you can you can still laugh and smile.’”
Ky applied that lesson to the basketball court her senior season and made sure she didn’t lose her competitive spirit, while also enjoying the presence of the game, itself, along with her teammates and coaches. She led the state in scoring (21.3 points per game) and helped East go 23-3 and reach the 4A state tournament in Casper. (The state tournament was canceled on the first day because of the coronavirus pandemic.)
“‘This is my senior year. You’ve got to realize you don’t get Central-East games every day and get that atmosphere,’” Ky remembered telling herself. “That’s definitely something I’m going to continue to focus on going into college, and playing and never losing my competitive spirit and always being hard on myself, but trying to focus on being hard on myself at the right times. If I need to work hard here, knowing I need to work harder, but at the same time being able to sit back and say, ‘OK, you’ve worked hard enough. Now go enjoy it.’”
All of these accomplishments helped her earn Laramie County Female Prep Athlete of the Year honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
This fall, Ky will move to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where she will suit up for Western Nebraska Community College with hopes of transferring to a four-year college to finish her career. But the impacts she has left at East have already trickled down the ranks of her former teammates and coaches.
“She’s definitely one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever been around. And I’ve been around a lot,” East girls basketball coach Eric Westling said.
“She’s one of those leaders that is going to put the work in to be a leader. There’s all sorts of leaders, but at times, she can be vocal, but she’s always going to back it up with her work, and I think for her, in her two years with our program, that’s what was special.”
Ky’s presence, both on and off the court, is infectious. She pushes everyone to be the best they can be – her coaches included. She has left her legacy on a proud program – one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“She challenges you,” Westling added. “She’s going to challenge you to be a better coach because when you’re that good, that gets me – and just not me, it’s my staff, as well – we have to come together and figure out what we can do to put her and her team in the best situations.
“It’s just contagious, and that’s what was fun for the last two years for a lot of our kids, but Ky was kind of leading the way. We were always trying to get better as a group – the coaching staff, our kids, our leaders, and a lot of that was, again, her leadership that she showed.”
