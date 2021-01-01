CHEYENNE – Injuries have plagued Shaye Ellis throughout his high school athletic career.
During his freshman campaign, the Cheyenne East swimmer was forced to get reconstructive surgery on his nose and other parts of his face after he hit a tree while snowboarding.
The result was him missing the second half of his freshman swimming season.
During a two-a-days football practice this fall, Ellis fractured his lower back.
“I was just running a fly sweep, and I opened my hip, and it felt like my hip came off my body,” he said. “I tried playing on it for about a month, and it never got better, so we decided to get X-rays and found out my back was messed up.”
The injury set him back, forcing him to miss the entirety of the regular season for the Thunderbirds. However, he still had the opportunity to suit up during the playoffs on East’s run to a state title.
Ellis was a Class 4A all-state linebacker for the T-Birds as a junior, finishing the year with 58 total tackles, which ranked fourth on the team.
This season, he was the football team’s lone captain prior to each game. To sit on the sidelines and watch would be hard for anyone, and it’s even tougher when the team wins a state championship.
“It was definitely hard to watch, but I was proud watching them win state,” Ellis said. “I wish I could have joined in with them, but it was still a lot of fun to watch them pull it out.”
The rehab that took place for his injured back required a lot of physical therapy.
Luckily, he’s able to compete in the pool this season. Being able to get some laps in has been a little bit of therapy, as well.
Ellis’ best event is the butterfly, but he has been competing in a few other events for East. He claims swimming doesn’t cause too much pain, but the back injury did, indeed, hurt worse than when he was forced to have facial surgery.
“(Swimming) doesn’t hurt my back too much; I think swimming helps it a lot actually,” he said. “But backstroke, that doesn’t feel too good.”
Swimming long distances has the most impact on Ellis, but even while he still may be getting back to full strength, he hasn’t shied away from getting in the pool and putting in the work.
“He’s been doing an outstanding job in practice, he’s been working hard,” East coach Mark Dobler said. “We’re getting through it, but we’re taking it cautiously and trying not to re-aggravate (his back).”
Ellis is one of two seniors on the East swim team who has been a member of the program since their freshman season.
It has somewhat led him into a leadership role that he might not have expected, but he’s been able to accept. It also says a lot about someone who doesn’t complain much about a fractured back.
“The biggest thing for Shaye is he’s a kid who is never going to complain,” Dobler said. “He shows up every day and works hard. He takes on that leadership role, even though it’s not really in his DNA.”
Cheyenne Central wins eight in double dual
Colin Clarke and Matt Pietsch each won two individual events for Cheyenne Central in Thursday’s dual against Cheyenne East and Green River.
Clarke placed first in the 200-yard freestyle clocking in at 1:56.54. and the 100 free (51.74). Pietsch timed in first in the 100-yard butterfly (56.40) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.19). Ethan Merrill also had a first place finish for the Indians in the 50 free (23.68) and finished second in the 100 fly (1:00.22).
Connor Shuck placed third in the 200 free clocking in at 1:59.89 and second in the 500 free (5:37.00). Carson Birge swam to a second place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.58) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:13.99). Kaden Anderson placed third in both the 50 free (24.24) and the 100 free (53.92) for Central.
The quartet of Anderson, Birge, Pietsch, and Shuck took first in the 200 medley relay (1:47.26). Clark, Merrill, Anderson and Pietsch placed first in the 200 free relay (1:35.81).
Brandon Stoffan took fourth in the 50 free for East with a time of 24.75 seconds and fifth in the 100 free (55.95). The team of Caleb Ruff, Nick Begeman, Tatum Floyd and Shaye Ellis finished third in the 200 free relay (1:54.24).
Central diver Sebo Emmons finished first in the 1-meter diving with a score of 220.10 and Devin Meyer placed third for East (193.65).
Central topped East 141-43 and Green River 109-75. Green River beat East 132-51.
