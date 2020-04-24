CHEYENNE – Demetrius and Xavier McCord have dreamed about playing college basketball together since they were in elementary school.
That dream inched closer to reality as they became standouts on the hardwood during their sophomore seasons at Cheyenne East.
However, playing together in college wasn’t a deal-breaker for the twin brothers. Neither was going to stand in the other’s way if he got an incredible offer.
Fortunately, they didn’t have to make that choice. Both recently signed letters of intent to continue their careers at Laramie County Community College.
“We were exploring our options together and separately,” Xavier said. “We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to keep playing together. Us being able to go to LCCC together is a real blessing.”
The pair is very familiar with the Golden Eagles basketball program. Former East teammates Erik Oliver and Onyx Jackson both suited up for LCCC this winter, and gave them insight about the team and interim coach DeWayne Saulsberry.
“Talking with those guys, and our relationship with Coach (Saulsberry) made it a very easy and comfortable decision,” Xavier said.
Xavier – a 6-foot-5 guard – earned All-Class 4A honors for the first time this past season. He averaged 18.2 points, nine rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals per game to help East go 20-6. He ranked second in the state in rebounding average, third in scoring and was tied for second in blocks.
For his career, Xavier averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals across 105 games with the Thunderbirds.
Demetrius – a 6-4 guard – averaged 8.9 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 25 games this season. He was a second team All-East Conference pick as a senior, and earned first team all-state honors during his junior campaign.
Demetirus averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists during 100 career games for East.
“Seeing these guys play over the past three years, it was kind of a no-brainer for us to try to bring them in,” Saulsberry said. “You always need athletic kids, and both of those guys bring that.
“They also bring toughness and competitiveness. We need toughness at our guard spots, because that’s something we have lacked the past couple of years.”
Both players were being heavily recruited by most of the teams in Region IX, which is the conference LCCC plays in. Watching them work out with Oliver last summer convinced Saulsberry the McCords were priority recruits.
“I felt like we had to bring them in,” Saulsberry said.
Saulsberry prioritizes defense, going so far as to say any play who doesn’t commit to being a standout on that end of the floor won’t play for him. That excites Demetrius.
“I pride myself on my defense,” Demetrius said. “The fact coach says that a guy isn’t going to play if he doesn’t play defense gives me a lot of confidence. I like to go at people on both ends of the court, no matter if they’re bigger than me.”
Demetrius made 47% of his shots from the floor as a senior, and 52% as a junior. He also was a 31% shooter from behind the 3-point line. Still, he knows he could be better.
“I still need to work on that in the offseason, just so I’m a little more consistent,” he said.
The pair expects to focus on general education classes as freshmen, and declare a major after that.
