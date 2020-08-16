CHEYENNE – It wasn’t until Mason Paskett was heading into his senior year of high school that he realized which sport he enjoys most.
Paskett is entering his final season as a member of the Cheyenne East tennis team and his second season as the Thunderbirds’ No. 1 singles player.
Prior to the summer, he wasn’t completely aware of his love for the game of tennis.
“I definitely stuck with soccer, and I didn’t see tennis as my main sport until this year, and then I realized I enjoy playing tennis more than soccer,” he said. “So, I thought, ‘Why not excel in something you love?’”
Last season was a roller coaster for Paskett. He lost his first seven matches of the season, and then went on a five-match winning streak before losing three consecutive matches leading up to the regional tournament. He ended the season with a fifth-place finish at the state tournament.
The reason behind the slow start and perhaps the fifth-place finish at state was his desire to play and practice with his soccer squads, rather than working on his tennis game. He was traveling with his Wyoming 307 Select soccer team, competing around the region in large tournaments such as the Denver Cup and the Phoenix Cup.
Paskett hardly worked on his tennis game the summer heading into his junior season, and it showed. This summer, however, he has worked on his craft almost every day.
“Last year, I didn’t play during the summer at all. So the first day of practice was my first time playing,” he said. “I was really rusty heading into the season, and it took me a while to find my rhythm.”
His freshman season on the court was the first time he had ever played his new beloved sport, and he was a part of the T-Birds’ No. 2 doubles tandem. Paskett transitioned to playing singles his sophomore year and was the No. 2 guy for the team. Last fall was the first time he experienced playing as a No. 1.
He admits he faced some struggles and wasn’t completely prepared during his first season as the top singles player in the program. He commends the competition he faced last season as being great. But Paskett knows what he has needed to work on and how to better his game.
“Most of the kids I played against in singles last year were a lot better than me,” Paskett said. “They were all hitting the ball a lot harder, and their footwork was better than mine. … I didn’t think I would ever have to play against that because I came from doubles, and I wasn’t so used to running around the court, trying to get to every ball.
“That was definitely something I needed to work on.”
Paskett believes he can use his consistency to his advantage this season, and with the help of new East coach Nicole Cameron, he can take his play up a notch. Cameron took the role as head coach just last week after Roger Zwonitzer resigned from the position.
“(Cameron) does things different than Coach Z, but she’ll help me get a lot better and help me succeed in different things because it’s a new beginning for both of us,” Paskett said.
The new beginning will start Thursday, when East travels across town to face Cheyenne South for the T-Birds’ first dual of the season.
Paskett is anxious for the start of the season, but prepared for the opportunity to show the state what he and his team can do.
“We lost a lot of seniors from last year, and there are a lot of new kids on the team,” he said. “But we’re going to have a good team, and we can show the state who East is.”
