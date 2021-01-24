CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East girls indoor track team picked up a team victory Saturday at the Gillette Indoor Track Invitational with a team score of 140.50.
Taliah Morris won four individual events of East’s six wins on the day. Morris placed first in triple jump with a jump of 36 feet 5½ inches, long jump (18-9½), 55-meter dash with a time of 7.35 seconds and the 200 meter dash (27.50 seconds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.