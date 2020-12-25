CHEYENNE – Confidence has been a key component in Emma Jacobsen’s growth.
Last season, Jacobsen was hesitant on the offensive side of the ball.
This year, however, she has taken the next step for the Cheyenne East girls basketball team and has proven she’s a big contributor not just on the offensive end, but all-around for the No. 3-ranked Lady Thunderbirds.
“(Confidence) is something I’ve always had a problem with,” Jacobsen said. “I’ve worked on it, and now I’ve been able to become more of an active shooter instead of hesitating to shoot the ball. I’ve actually started shooting the ball more, and my teammates have definitely helped me with that.”
The senior has proven to be efficient so far this season. She currently sits third in Class 4A in 3-point field goal percentage (57%). It’s a major improvement from last year, where she went 2-20 from beyond the arc throughout the season.
With the departure of East’s two leading scorers from last season, Jacobsen knew she would need to become more of an offensive threat this year, and, more specifically, more of a scoring threat.
Through four games this season, she’s averaging 8 points per contest, which ranks third on the team.
“I knew I’d need to step up and make up (for the loss of scoring),” she said. “But I knew I’d have to be more confident and take more shots and help out.”
Jacobsen has also shown promise on the defensive side of the ball. The T-Birds run a full-court trap defense and apply a ton of pressure to opposing offenses.
Her length allows her to cause disruptions, and if not snag a steal, then get a deflection. The effort she plays with may derive from the will to win that East coach Eric Westling sees from her.
“She’s a competitor, and she lives to compete,” Westling said. “Her desire to win is pretty high.”
That desire to win and effort translates to rebounding. Standing 5-foot-8, Jacobsen isn’t the tallest player on the court, but she prides herself on grabbing boards and attacking the glass.
She was second on the team in rebounding last season, pulling down 5.7 rebounds per game, and this season, she remains second on the team, averaging 6.0 boards per contest.
“When I was a sophomore and I sat varsity, I knew when they put me in the game my job was to get rebounds,” she said. “So it’s always been important for me to do that. And if my shots aren’t falling, I still have my defense and can still hustle to get rebounds.”
Knowing how to help the team out, even when offense isn’t going well, is another trait that has allowed Jacobsen to thrive.
Westling said it’s taken some time for her to realize how good she really is. Yet, he still believes there’s plenty of room for her to grow.
“She’s accepted that she is a really good basketball player,” he said. “And she’s really starting to understand that her ceiling hasn’t been reached yet.”
