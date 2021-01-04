Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson scored two points and grabbed two steals for the Dallas Mavericks during a 118-108 loss Sunday at Chicago.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward went 1 for 5 from the field, including 0 for 2 from behind the 3-point line. He also dished out one assist and blocked one shot in 12 minutes off the bench.
Johnson is now averaging 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
