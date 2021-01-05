Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson grabbed three rebounds and dished out an assist for the Dallas Mavericks during a 113-100 win at Houston on Monday.
The 6-foot-7 forward came off the bench and played 20 minutes, going 0 for 4 from the floor.
The 33-year-old is averaging 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
