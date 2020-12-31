Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks before being ejected with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in their 118-99 loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward and Hornets’ forward Cody Martin were both ejected after getting into a scuffle.
Johnson also dished out four assists, grabbed two steals and blocked one shot in 19 minutes of action.
Johnson is now averaging 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.