Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench to score five points and grab eight rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks during a 124-73 victory at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound power forward played 20 minutes and also dished out three assists and snared two steals.
The 33-year-old is averaging 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 15.3 minutes per game during his 12th NBA season.
