James Johnson
James Johnson

 Courtesy/NBA

Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench and grabbed three defensive rebounds, a steal and dished out an assist for the Dallas Mavericks in a 106-102 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound power forward was whistled for three fouls.

Johnson is entering his 12th NBA season. He has averaged eight points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 635 career games.

