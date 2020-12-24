Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench and grabbed three defensive rebounds, a steal and dished out an assist for the Dallas Mavericks in a 106-102 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound power forward was whistled for three fouls.
Johnson is entering his 12th NBA season. He has averaged eight points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 635 career games.
