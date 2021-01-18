Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed two rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks during a 117-101 loss to the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
Johnson played 21 minutes, going 4 for 6 from the floor and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward is averaging 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 12 games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.