Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench and scored 13 points for the Dallas Mavericks during a 112-109 loss Friday at Milwaukee.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound power forward played 29 minutes, dishing out three assists, grabbing two steals and blocking two shots. He was 5 for 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from behind the 3-point line.
The 33-year-old Johnson is now averaging 5.9 points, three rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 11 games. He is averaging 18.2 minutes.
