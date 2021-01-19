Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks during a 116-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Tampa, Florida.
Johnson played 27 minutes off the bench, going 6 for 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from behind the 3-point line. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward had two assists and a blocked shot.
Johnson is averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 19.1 minutes across 13 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.