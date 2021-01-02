Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson finished with eight points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist for the Dallas Mavericks during a 93-83 victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Friday.
Johnson played 12 minutes and went 3 for 5 from the floor.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward is averaging four points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game this season.
