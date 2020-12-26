Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench and scored four points and dished out four assists for the Dallas Mavericks during a 138-115 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
The 33-year-old played 12 minutes, going 1 for 1 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. He grabbed one rebound and one steal.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward is now averaging two points, two rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
