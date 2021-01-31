Cheyenne East graduate James Johnson came off the bench and scored six points and grabbed three rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks during a 111-105 loss to visiting Phoenix on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward went 3 for 4 from the floor during 19 minutes of action. He had one steal and one assist.
Johnson is now averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He has played an average of 20.5 minutes across 20 games this season, which is his 12th in the NBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.