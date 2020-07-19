Maturity helped East's Aumiller adapt, excel

Chance Aumiller’s self-professed immaturity nearly stopped his high school athletic career before it truly started.
“As a freshman, I was always arguing with the coaches,” the Cheyenne East senior said. “I wasn’t very coachable. I always thought I knew everything, and that caused problems with every coach I had.
“I started thinking sports weren’t a lot of fun. I thought about quitting and not playing anymore.”
Aumiller isn’t sure what triggered the change, but he went into his sophomore year with a different outlook.
“I decided I was going to have fun, and everything was going to be fine,” he said. “From there, things were much smoother with the coaches.”
Things also went much smoother on the field.
Aumiller set state receiving records, which helped him earn a scholarship to NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He also earned all-state honors on the basketball court and played his way into a key reserve role with the Thunderbirds soccer team.
It also helped him earn Laramie County Male Prep Athlete of the Year honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Big change
John Cundall spent decades coaching football in the Cowboy State, including stops at Campbell County and Greybull. When he wasn’t coaching, Cundall worked as a referee. Few people have seen more football in Wyoming – at all levels – than Cundall.
That’s why a compliment from Cundall stopped East football coach Chad Goff in his tracks.
“He came up to me after one of our sophomore games and told me (Aumiller) was the most special younger-level quarterback he had seen in quite a while,” Goff said. “That speaks to how special he was as a quarterback.”
Aumiller wanted to play quarterback for as long as he can remember. His goal was to play the position in college. He moved one step closer to that goal when he won the Thunderbirds’ starting quarterback job during team camp the summer before his junior year.
Then Graedyn Buell moved to Cheyenne.
Buell – then a sophomore – had quarterbacked Rock Springs during his freshman season. He and Aumiller were locked in a pitched battle to win East’s spot behind center throughout two-a-days.
Eventually, the T-Birds’ coaches decided their best option was to play Buell at quarterback and Aumiller at receiver.
“We felt we were a better football team with both of those guys on the field at the same time,” Goff said.
Aumiller admits the move wasn’t an easy pill to swallow, but he understood why the coaches made their decision.
“Trying to see things from their perspective opened my mind and helped me realize how much more potential I had,” Aumiller said. “I wanted to be the starting quarterback, but I couldn’t afford to argue, complain or have a bad attitude. It wouldn’t have been good for the team.
“I needed to have a good attitude and provide a spark for the team. I tried to be a better athlete, a better teammate and a more coachable kid.”
Aumiller helped Buell learn East’s playbook, and Aumiller tried to learn everything he didn’t know about playing his new position, and worked to build chemistry with his new signal-caller.
“He never griped or complained, and I never heard a word from his parents,” Goff said. “They were all in. All of them. You don’t see that much in today’s world, I don’t think.
“For him to be all about the team was awesome.”
Aumiller caught on quickly. He earned first team all-state honors after catching 18 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He also played East’s final three games at quarterback after Buell suffered a broken ankle.
“Moving to receiver was a lot more fun,” Aumiller said. “It was a lot easier transition than I thought it was going to be. I was able to just go out and play like it was backyard football.
“Having played quarterback really helped. I knew where the ball was going to come, and when it was going to come.”
Aumiller’s senior campaign was unmatched. He caught 58 passes for 1,121 yards and 18 touchdowns. He led Class 4A in receiving yards per game (101.9). His yardage is the best single-season total for any receiver in state history, according to Wyoming-Football.com. Aumiller also ranks fifth on the single-game receiving yards list after posting 237 yards on 15 catches at Natrona County.
And Aumiller did it all without wearing one of the most common pieces of equipment for modern receivers – gloves.
“I tried wearing gloves one game, and I just didn’t feel comfortable with them,” he said. “I dropped probably three passes before I caught one, so I ditched them.
“There are a bunch of guys who say they can’t understand how I play in the cold without gloves. I just got used to it.”
As special as Aumiller was on offense, he was nearly as good on defense.
He had 21 tackles (15 solo), an interception and seven pass breakups as a cornerback during his senior year. As a junior, Aumiller paced 4A in interceptions, with seven from his safety position. He also had 20 tackles (14 solo).
Aumiller was a first team all-state defensive honoree as a junior and senior. It’s all the more impressive considering he rarely played on that side of the football prior to his junior campaign.
When he was a quarterback, his coaches tried to keep him fresh and protect him from injury by keeping him off the field on defense. Having grown up playing quarterback helped Aumiller excel immediately.
“He knew how to read the guy throwing the ball,” Goff said. “He knew if he saw a certain route, what was coming. He did a really good job of reading the game and anticipating things.”
Role player
Aumiller was dealt another round of disappointment prior to basketball season his junior year.
East coach Rusty Horsley told Aumiller he was good enough to start, but was more valuable to the team providing an injection of energy off the bench.
Aumiller rolled with the punches once more.
“He told me, ‘Coach, I don’t need to start. I’ll come off the bench and give us that spark,’” Horsley said. “He probably would have started on any other team in the state, but he was content filling the role we needed him in.
“A lot of kids get wrapped up in hearing their names announced with the starters, but he didn’t. He is so unselfish and does whatever he thinks it’s going to take for us to win.”
Aumiller cracked East’s starting lineup his senior year, and averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game. His steals average ranked seventh in 4A, while his assists average ranked 10th.
Aumiller also earned all-state honors on the hardwood.
“I had one coach from Sheridan say they thought he was the best player on the floor whenever we played them,” Horsley said. “That’s because of the way he plays. He’s not going to have the greatest statistics, but he is going to have marks on every single line. That sort of play stands out to coaches.”
Aumiller is as proud of his all-state nod in basketball as he is of any of his accomplishments.
“I felt a lot more comfortable on the basketball court this season,” he said. “I put a lot more work into basketball than I did football. I was in the gym getting up shots every time I had an off hour.
“I wanted to show the coaches that I was ready to play, and I was ready to start.”
Changing course
There might not be a greater testament to Aumiller’s athletic prowess than his time on the soccer field. Aumiller had never played competitive soccer until his sophomore year, when T-Birds assistant Alex Stratton talked him into joining the team as a potential goalkeeper.
Stratton also is an assistant football and basketball coach, and had seen Aumiller’s athleticism in those arenas. Stratton also got a first-hand look at Aumiller’s hands after one of East’s football practices. Stratton was shooting footballs to the receivers out of the JUGs machine when Aumiller decided to take a turn. Aumiller impressed Stratton, who thought he could be the player to bolster the T-Birds’ goalkeeping depth that spring.
It took some time, but Stratton eventually wore Aumiller down and convinced him to give soccer a try. Aumiller’s lack of success as a long jumper, triple jumper, high jumper and sprinter made his decision to switch to soccer easier.
“I tried track, but it didn’t work out because I wasn’t very good, and I got made fun of a lot,” Aumiller said with a laugh.
Aumiller tried to play goalie, but decided to change positions after multiple dislocated fingers. He was East’s first player off the bench by the end of his junior season.
“The pace he played at, and his sheer athleticism, forced us to play him,” T-Birds soccer coach Ryan Cameron said. “His competitiveness and athleticism helped him catch up quickly. He provided a spark and something different for us.
“Whenever he stepped onto the field, the team would almost immediately pick up its energy level and effort.”
Cameron admired Aumiller’s willingness to try a sport he had never played. Aumiller wanted to compete and give something back to his school without expecting anything in return.
“There really was no reason for him to play soccer,” Cameron said. “He could have stuck with track and been just fine, but he wanted to be a part of our team. He was really disappointed to not get a senior season because of COVID-19.
“He was just as disappointed as the guys who grew up playing soccer and were going into their fourth year with us.”
All of Aumiller’s coaches described him as “old school,” and a joy to have on the team – even if some of his jokes were ill-timed.
“Every once in a while, he would tell a joke during a serious time, and make you want to pull your hair out,” Cameron said. “You couldn’t help but laugh at the joke because it was so funny and so out of left field. But you’re thinking, ‘Dang it, Chance! We’re trying to be serious here, but you’re making everybody laugh, including the coaches.’
“That’s a good person to have on the team. It keeps people even keeled.”
