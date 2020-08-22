CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls tennis team claimed a 4-1 victory over Cheyenne South on Friday afternoon.
Sydney O’Brien (No. 2 singles), Savanna Stoddard and Laicee Brown (No. 1 doubles) and Abbie Mickelson and Finley Kastens (No. 3 doubles) all won in straight sets for the Lady Thunderbirds. East also picked up a walk over win in No. 2 doubles.
