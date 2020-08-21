CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team dropped just one set during a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Thursday afternoon.
Andrew Lock (No. 1 singles), Fletcher Mothershed (No. 2 singles), Nicolas Lock and Armando Hernandez (No. 1 doubles) and Frank Torres and Andrew Frost (No. 3 doubles) all won in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Josiah Moyte and Lukas Davidson slipped past East’s Logan Davis and Kael Lissman in three sets, including a first set tie-breaker.
