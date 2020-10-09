CHEYENNE – Rachel Erickson, a 2014 Cheyenne East graduate, was hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls.
Erickson spent last year as a graduate assistant at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Erickson played four years of basketball at Black Hills State, earning All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection. She also helped the Yellow Jackets to a pair of Division II national tournaments. Erickson, a guard, scored 922 points and dished out 171 assists in 108 games.
She used her final season of eligibility to play soccer at Black Hills.
From staff reports
