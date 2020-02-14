Cheyenne East wide receiver Christian Anderton makes a leaping catch during the game against Rock Springs High School on Oct. 18, 2019, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
East High School wide receiver Chance Aumiller runs to the end zone after catch a pass during the season opening game against Campbell County on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East wide receiver Christian Anderton makes a leaping catch during the game against Rock Springs High School on Oct. 18, 2019, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
East High School wide receiver Chance Aumiller runs to the end zone after catch a pass during the season opening game against Campbell County on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Christian Anderton was pleasantly surprised by what he saw when he officially visited the Chadron State College football team.
“The way they run their program is pretty similar to how we do things here,” the Cheyenne East running back said. “They have a one-running back offense, play up-tempo and line up and spread teams out. It’s basically what we do here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.