CHEYENNE – Landon Trujillo didn’t need to look far to find proof triumph can be found after a disappointing finish to an otherwise stellar wrestling season.
The Cheyenne East senior reached the Class 4A 113-pound state championship match last winter. Green River’s Dominic Martinez – then a junior – won that bout 7-2 to clinch the third state title of his career.
“I was disappointed, but I felt pretty good about the way my season went overall,” Trujillo said. “I’m just glad I get the opportunity to do it again.”
Trujillo and the Thunderbirds open their season by hosting the Charlie Lake dual tournament today and Saturday.
Should Trujillo win a state title this season, he will be the latest member of his family to close his career with a championship after coming up short as a junior.
His father, Thad, went 31-1 as a senior and claimed Colorado’s 130-pound crown while representing Northglenn High in 1998. Thad – who is now East’s head coach – spent much of his junior campaign ranked No. 1, but didn’t even medal at state that year. Adding insult to injury, a wrestler Thad beat handily at the regional tournament ended up taking the title in 1997.
Ivan Trujillo – Landon’s uncle – was a state runner-up as a junior at Northglenn in 1995. He posted a 30-1 record and earned outstanding wrestler honors at the 1996 Colorado Class 5A state tourney.
Josh Trujillo – also Landon’s uncle – was the favorite to win the 145-pound title during his junior year at East, but was upset in the semifinals and placed third. Josh followed that by going 45-0 and winning state at 152 pounds as a senior in 2005.
“I hope I can do the same thing,” Landon said. “I’ve been working at this for a long time, and this is my last year. Hopefully I can get it done.”
Landon has watched video of his state championship bout a few times since February.
Martinez got back points to end the second period with a 7-0 lead. Landon started the final frame in the bottom of the referee’s position and scored a reversal with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining. He couldn’t get any closer.
Landon said he has worked on the areas where he thought he lost that match, namely defending on his feet and being better at working up from the bottom.
“He has the ability and the tools to win a state title, and he is wrestling really well right now,” Thad said. “We obviously don’t know how he stacks up against other teams yet, but you can see a difference in the way he is wrestling in practice.
“He has a little more confidence and maturity and is working really hard. That’s all you can ask for. That gives you a chance at the end.”
Landon started wrestling as a 4-year-old with the Cheyenne Wrestling Club. Thad also was his coach then. He has coached Landon for all but his two seasons.
“I had volunteered to coach at the junior high before he got there, but I stayed out of the room while he was there,” Thad said. “I wanted him to have some other guys coaching him. I thought that was important.”
Thad tries to leave the grappling talk inside East’s practice room, but he admits he sometimes struggles to strike a balance between being a father and a coach.
“Sometimes, I’ll say something to him as a coach and he hears it like it’s coming from his dad,” Thad said. “Sometimes, he’ll say things to me and I’ll hear it like it’s coming from my son and not just another wrestler.”
Landon wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It helps a lot having him at home and being able to practice any time I want,” Landon said.
