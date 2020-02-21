Cheyenne East senior Xavier McCord snags the toss from Laramie senior Bridger Bleak Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Thunderdome. The Cheyenne East T-Birds defeat the Laramie Plainsmen 80-54. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie freshman Mahlon Morris jumps to avoid a Cheyenne East player on the ground Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Thunderdome. The Cheyenne East T-Birds defeat the Laramie Plainsmen 80-54. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Xavier McCord grabs a toss from junior Graedyn Buell for a dunk Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Thunderdome. The Cheyenne East T-Birds defeat the Laramie Plainsmen 80-54. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Xavier McCord made sure his final game at Cheyenne East was a memorable one. The senior scored 26 points to lead all scorers and carry the No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East boys to an 80-54 victory over Laramie on Thursday night.
Laramie kept the game close for most of the first half. After trailing by nine following the first period, the Plainsmen found some momentum and cut the lead down to four mid-way through the second quarter.
