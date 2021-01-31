Cheyenne South junior LeeAndre Ray looks toward the hoop while shooting a three during a varsity boys game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. South defeated Douglas, 60-50. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior Jeremiah Moyte shoots a close range layup during a varsity boys game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. South defeated Douglas, 60-50. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior LeeAndre Ray shoots a layup during a varsity boys game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. South defeated Douglas, 60-50. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior LeeAndre Ray looks toward the hoop while shooting a three during a varsity boys game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. South defeated Douglas, 60-50. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior Jeremiah Moyte shoots a close range layup during a varsity boys game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. South defeated Douglas, 60-50. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior LeeAndre Ray shoots a layup during a varsity boys game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. South defeated Douglas, 60-50. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A big second quarter helped the Cheyenne South boys grab a lead it never lost.
After trailing 18-15 following the first period, LeeAndre Ray hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Maurie Alexander followed with a 3-point play, that sparked a 12-2 run over a 2-minute stretch late in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.