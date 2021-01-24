CHEYENNE — Jared Price won two individual events for the Cheyenne South boys swimming and diving team Saturday in Lander.
Price placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.14 and in the 500 free (5:05.65). The Bison’s other win on the day came in the 400 free relay from the quartet of Price, Jonathon Ikerd, Mark Constantino, and Caleb Brewer (3:34.77).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.