Cheyenne South senior Andraya Dimas lays the ball into the hoop during a varsity girls game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. The Lady Bison fell to Douglas, 78-39. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior Riley VanTassell shoots an off-balance close range jumper during a varsity girls game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. The Lady Bison fell to Douglas, 78-39. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior Jaya Brown shouts directions to teammates while dribbling up court during a varsity girls game against Douglas High School Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at South. The Lady Bison fell to Douglas, 78-39. Michael Cummo/ Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South girls coach Chad DeBruyn knew his team would have its hands full against Douglas on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bearcats – who are in Class 3A – are 12-0 this season and are often regarded as being the best team in the state, regardless of classification. They proved why they’re undefeated in a 78-39 victory over the Lady Bison.
