CHEYENNE – That Blakely Blanchard stood on the medal stand after last season’s Class 4A state wrestling tournament was nothing short of unlikely only a few months earlier.
The Cheyenne South senior missed the entirety of his sophomore season after suffering a broken right ankle while jumping a table during a game of “ultimate tag” with his friends. He spent that winter as a team manager for the Bison’s boys basketball team.
Blanchard has always been passionate about basketball, and was a fixture at South’s open gyms and team camps during the summer between his sophomore and junior years.
“I love basketball, but I’m not very good,” Blanchard said matter-of-factly. “I went to as many camps as I could before my junior year, but I couldn’t get everything down.”
That’s when Blanchard decided to return to wrestling. Even then, he wasn’t sure how good he’d be. Blanchard just knew he was a better wrestler than he was a basketball player.
“I wasn’t sure I would even win a match because I was so rusty,” he said. “I tried to empty my mind and not think about how I wrestled against certain kids as a freshman, or think about how long certain guys had been wrestling.
“I took that all out of my mind, and I started to do better.”
It was evident to South coach Jojo Ojeda that Blanchard doubted himself.
“He was overthinking too many things,” Ojeda said. “He would think he couldn’t do things we knew he could do. As soon as he realized he had those moves in his bag, he started using them and started winning.”
Blanchard opened the season by going 5-0 in the 170-pound division during the dual portion of the Charlie Lake Invitational. That forced him to reassess his expectations for the season.
“That really boosted my confidence and helped me get out of my own head,” Blanchard said. “Every other season, I was in my head telling myself, ‘I know I’m going to lose.’ The way I wrestled in that first tournament showed me I stood a chance if I just went out there and did what the coaches told me.”
Blanchard suffered a dislocated shoulder during the bracket portion of the Charlie Lake Invite, and wrestled the remainder of the season with a balky shoulder. He went into the state tournament with an 11-9 record.
Blanchard went 4-2 and placed fifth at 170 pounds. He capped his season with a 12-4 major decision victory in the fifth-place bout.
He has carried the confidence he gained last season into this year. Blanchard has learned to thrive in positions that would make other wrestlers wilt, Ojeda said.
“He is good at wrestling in danger positions,” the coach said. “A lot of wrestlers will put you in serious positions that make most guys really terrified of giving up points to (back) exposure. That’s where (Blanchard) wrestles, and he does really well with it.
“It’s a whirlwind watching him wrestle, but that’s where he is most comfortable.”
Blanchard describes himself as a defensive wrestler. The style suits him best.
“I have always been that way,” he said. “I was pretty good about baiting guys into going to single legs and then countering that. When I got into high school, I started trying to be more offensive.
“That got me into trouble, so I had to go back to being defensive.”
